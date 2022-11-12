The Italian Ambassador to Kuwait, HE Carlo Balducci, announced that Kuwait will within weeks receive the fourth batch of Eurofighter planes.

He disclosed this in response to a question by a local Arabic daily during a press conference held at his residence on the occasion of the launch of the Italian cultural season 2022-2023. Balducci said: “Last September, Kuwait received the third batch of Eurofighter planes, and added the military cooperation between the two countries is going well.”

The Italian envoy pointed out that there is a great demand from Kuwaitis to visit Italy, pointing out that the consular section issued about 25,000 visas during 2022, which indicates that Italy is one of the popular destinations for many. He explained that the procedures for issuing a visa are very simple and do not take long, pointing to the continuation of cooperation with Kuwait in various fields.

Regarding health cooperation, Balducci indicated that he met the Minister of Health, and pointed out that there is a proposal to implement a project for a center for the treatment of Thalassemia in Kuwait. He indicated Italy is distinguished in the treatment of this disease.

Meanwhile, he added that the Italian mission to excavate antiquities in Failaka will return to Kuwait early next year, specifically in January, to resume its work after a long pause due to the Corona pandemic, stressing that cooperation in the field of archaeological explorations is one of the most important factors of cultural exchange.

He indicated that the Italian archaeological mission has made great achievements in the pre-Corona period.

Returning to the occasion, Balducci said that 10 Italian publishing houses have decided to display their books in the Italian pavilion that was established for this occasion at the Mishref exhibition grounds building, in cooperation with the Italian Trade Agency, in addition to books about the beauty of Italy.

He added, “Free Italian language lessons for children and adults will be held at the Kuwait National Library, through the agreement concluded by the embassy with the Cultural Center, which provides courses to learn languages in Kuwait, including the Italian language.”

He continued, “Many of the major hotel restaurants in Kuwait will celebrate these important events, by preparing special menus of the traditional Italian gastronomy, the success of which spreads widely in Kuwait during the week of Italian cuisine in the world, which takes place during the same period.”

Balducci indicated that a concert will be held at the Opera on Thursday, November 17, to present the most important Italian classics, with the participation of a young Italian talent troupe “Bel Canto d’Italia”, to bring the audience closer to the exceptional and unique nature of the Italian language.