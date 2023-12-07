Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, warmly welcomed H.E Karen Hideko Sasahara, the newly appointed Ambassador of the United States of America. The meeting, held today at the General Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, included the presentation of Ambassador Sasahara’s credentials.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem extended his best wishes to Ambassador Sasahara for a successful tenure in her diplomatic responsibilities. He expressed hopes for continuous progress and prosperity in the longstanding and close bilateral relations between Kuwait and the United States.