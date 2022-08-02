The Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged today US President Joseph Biden’s announcement to combat terrorism and capture Al-Qaeda terrorist leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri. The ministry pointed out in a statement the gravity of the operations being carried out by terrorist organizations, jeopardizing international security, stability, and human safety.

The official stressed Kuwait’s full support for all international efforts seeking to eradicate terrorism, highlighting people’s rights to a safe, secure, and stable life.


