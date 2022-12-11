Kuwait Wayanad Association of Wayanad expatriates in Kuwait, organized its annual general meeting and elected new office bearers. President Mubarack Kambrath 2019-22 presided over the meeting organized at Abbasiya Poppins Hall. Secretary Justin Jose presented the annual report at the general meeting where Menish Meppadi welcomed the attendees. Ajesh presented a condolence message paying tribute to Lauramol, Daughter of Vineesh George, the child who passed away in Kuwait. Charity Convenor Mini Krishna explained the charity activities. Joint Treasurer Shiju presented the figures and further discussions took place.

Under the patronage of Patron Babuji Bathery, the election of the new governing body was completed and the transfer of authority was completed.

Social activists PM Nair and Manoj Mavelikkara offered their felicitation speech. Treasurer Gracy Joseph presented vote of thanks. The gathering meeting was concluded after the musical event by Thampan Orchestra, & dance program by Hawally team.