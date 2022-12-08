Annual general meeting of Kuwait Wayanad Association (KWA) will be conducted on December 9 at 2:00 pm at Abbasia Poppins Hall, announced by KWA office bearers.

Patron Babuji Batheri informed that expatriates from Wayanad who come to Kuwait and work in various job fields should stick with the organization and be a part of the welfare activities implemented for the organization members and people of Wayanad in general.

Secretary Justin Jose informed that the main agenda of the general meeting will be membership registration, new committee election, members’ artistic programs and future affairs planning. There is free travel facility from various areas.