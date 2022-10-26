In the presence of a crowd of officials, citizens and residents, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah expressed his sincere congratulations to the leadership, government and people of the United States of America on the occasion of the US National Day, wishing continued progress and prosperity for the close bilateral relations that bind the two friendly countries and the strategic partnership between them further progress and development.

Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah speaking during the reception held by the embassy on the occasion of the 246th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America, praised the level of historical relations linking Kuwait and the United States of America and where they stand, at the 61st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries, stressing the depth and distinction of these relations through continuous cooperation in various fields and at all levels to achieve the common interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

He pointed out that during his tenure as Kuwait’s ambassador to the United States, his daily work was to emphasize the strength of bilateral relations, pointing out that they are on the right path, expressing his pride that the United States of America is a favorite destination for Kuwaiti students, patients and tourists and has a special place in the heart of every Kuwaiti.

For his part, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in the country, James Holtsnider, said in his speech at the ceremony that his country is preparing for national elections within a few weeks, congratulating Kuwait on the successful parliamentary elections that took place recently, pointing out that Kuwait was and will remain a model in democratic institutions in the region.

He explained that Kuwait is a reliable international partner and we look forward to working with the new government for our common future.

He stressed that democracy is not a guarantee, but it must be acquired and protected, explaining that throughout the history of the United States has supported democracy, thanking all members of the armed forces in Kuwait and abroad for their work and sacrifices.

He praised the long-standing and historical US-Kuwaiti relations with a great legacy as partners, allies and friends, pointing out that this year witnesses the beginning of the seventh decade of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the celebration of the 31st anniversary of the liberation of Kuwait through Operations Storm and Desert Shield, where the United States formed an alliance of 35 countries whose efforts were crowned success and liberated from the clutches of the invasion.

On this occasion, he said, “I am very happy to see everyone at the American embassy after three years of hiatus due to the Corona pandemic, explaining that his country is celebrating this year the 246th anniversary of independence, adding that nearly two and a half centuries ago, with an enlightened vision for the future and a belief established by a great nation, the signing of the The Declaration of Independence marked the start of a new era of democracy for a nation that supports and upholds its independence, sovereignty, freedom and equality for its people.

James Holtsnider said, “during the few years I spent in Kuwait, Kuwait was an amazing ally. When Ukraine was occupied by Russia, Kuwait stood with the right side of history and supported the decision to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and Kuwait played a leading role in evacuating American diplomats and nationals from Afghanistan, thanking His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad for his partnership and leadership.

The Chargé d’Affairs at the US Embassy affirmed that Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is a true diplomat and ambassador in every sense of the word and has a long experience and a rich career over nearly three decades in the United States, Korea and others, indicating that over the last 20 years he worked daily to strengthen and support US-Kuwaiti relations.