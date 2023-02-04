The Government Communication Center announced the launch of the “Kuwait Visa” application soon, to reduce manipulation and forgery in the entry features of expatriates, and to include the worker’s smart identity in the My Identity application, to protect the Kuwaiti family and combat the residency trade and to curb manipulation and fraud in the entry visas of expatriates.

The decision aims to limit the entry of those with criminal records or infected with infectious diseases. The Government Communication Center stated that the decision comes as a continuation of the decisions of the Committee on “Demographics and Labor Market Development” headed by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.