The Kuwait University is in the process of announcing vacancies for supervisory positions in the university’s general secretariat.

The sources told Al-Qabas daily that there are dozens of supervisory positions vacant at various job levels in the General Secretariat of the Kuwait University, and the relevant committees will meet to determine the positions before announcing the vacant positions through the media and other means.

The sources indicated that the General Secretariat will open the door for applicants “online” within a few days, so that those who meet the conditions for supervisory jobs can apply, whether they are at work or on summer vacations.

The sources stated that the interview with the applicants will start at the beginning of the first semester, in order to ensure employees are present at their respective work centers so that they do not lose the opportunity to apply for these vacancies.