Kuwait University grants its students opportunities by providing them with jobs within the university facilities, with the Student Employments program, which operates on the hour system, considering their academic schedule without conflicting with lectures.

Student Employment offers several advantages that can benefit the students and the university in multiple aspects, as students obtain a monthly salary based on their working hours on University grounds.

Acting Head of the Psychology Department Dr Huda Jafaar stated that the university’s Student Affair Department provides the student employment’s program based on specific requirements such as the student’s GPA, and the daily hours students can work.

Dr Jafaar affirmed that the program helps the scientific department by employing students to assist the teaching staff by assigning them with tasks such as conducting research, data

collecting and scientific sources research.

Regarding practical skills, Kuwait University student, Salman Al-Enezi said that the student

employment program is a great addition to the resume as it teaches independence and self confidence, stressing that work makes students responsible and take advantage of their spare time.

Source: KUNA