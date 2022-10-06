The Kuwait University Council is meeting today to discuss several issues, foremost of which is the university’s budget and faculty members’ promotions.

The sources indicated that the council will also discuss a study prepared by the university’s planning sector on the evaluation of rare specialties, the proposed list of new rare specializations, and the financial rewards allocated for the academic year 2022-2023, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources indicated that on the council’s table is also the report of the committee formed to study and set rules for admission of students with disabilities to the university, in addition to discussing the work plan of the initiative team to expand research production to enhance research participation of the university, within the databases of global research institutions, as well as discussing the summary of the integrated methodology initiative, data and indicators by the planning sector.

The sources added that the council is discussing the final account of the Kuwait University budget expenditures for the fiscal year 2021-2022.