On the issue of granting admission to people with disabilities to the Kuwait University, the committee formed to study and set rules for admission for this category of students has issued several recommendations during a meeting which was held Thursday afternoon.

The sources told a local Arabic daily that these recommendations are related to the executive regulations and controls for admission of people with disabilities to Kuwait University, since the committee’s goal is to coordinate with the university’s colleges to identify the difficulties facing colleges in accepting applications from students with disabilities in consultation with the Public Authority for Disabled Affairs and determine cases of exemption from university fees and establish a sign language course for deaf and dumb people inside the university faculties (Kuwaiti dialect – Arabic language – international languages).

In conclusion, the sources indicated that caring for people with disabilities is in line with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.