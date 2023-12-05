The International Day of Persons with Disabilities event was organized by the Social Welfare Department at the Deanship of Student Affairs in Kuwait University.

This event, which coincided with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, took place under the patronage and attendance of the Acting University President, Dr. Mishari Al-Harbi. Also present were the Acting Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Jassim Al-Hamdan, the Acting Assistant Dean for Student Activities, Dr. Salem Al-Shammari, the Director of the Social Welfare Department, Wael Al-Obaid, and various leaders from Kuwait University, reports Al-Rai daily.

Dr. Al-Harbi emphasized the significance of such exhibitions, considering them a national, humanitarian, educational, and pedagogical obligation to support students and young individuals with disabilities.

He highlighted Kuwait University’s commitment to the integration of this category among students, expressing pride in their achievements and acknowledging their contributions by stating, “We wear a medal on our chests to honor them and mobilize all necessary resources to support them.”

Furthermore, Dr. Al-Harbi pointed out that Kuwait University’s infrastructure, including entrances, exits, classrooms, parking lots, elevators, and all services, adheres to internationally recommended conditions set by the American Association of the Disabled (ABA). This ensures that the university environment is inclusive and accessible to individuals with disabilities.