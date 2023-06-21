The State of Kuwait has affirmed strategic nature of its close relationship with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees at the humanitarian level, jointly soothing hardships of peoples in need in all corners of the world. The State of Kuwait’s stance was manifested at Grand Sabah Al-Ahmad Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a ceremony marking World Refugee Day, held by the ministry in coordination with the UNHCR.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber al-Sabah, Kelly Cements, the Deputy Commissioner, the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Sheikha Rima Al-Sabah, ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions serving in the State of Kuwait and senior State officials attended the ceremony.

The minister of foreign affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah addressed a keynote statement at the gathering, expressing deep pride of the close and distinctive ties between the State of Kuwait and the UNHCR, particularly at the level of strategic humanitarian cooperation, joint humanitarian ventures, under leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He has alluded to Their Highness’ continuing directions for serving the human race, doubling international efforts to end refugees’ plights, particularly as the world is currently witnessing suffering of more than 100 million people who have been forced to be displaced in various regions of the globe. The State of Kuwait, the minister of foreign affairs has added, has diligently acted to rally global support for the people in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, as well as relieving the RohingYa, by means of hosting donors’ conventions and holding senior-level meetings to stand by side of the afflicted peoples.

Additionally, Sheikh Salem, said the State of Kuwait has devoted all available resources for establishing international peace and security and has continued to play a prime role for sake of resolving strifes in the region and beyond. The State of Kuwait continues to exert efforts, urging all effective stakeholders to seek political solutions to end wars and calling upon would-be donors to honor all their obligations for aiding the refugees, the minister Sheikh Salem said.

He recalled a statement by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, publicized recently, regarding Kuwait, describing the state as an icon of wisdom, solidarity, building bridges and a messenger of peace. The UN chief has also noted that the State of Kuwait’s noble efforts have led to designating it by the UN as the center for humanitarian action and its Amir as the leader for humanitarian action.

The minister has added that cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the UNHCR dated back to 30 years ago, indicating that throughout the years, Kuwait and its development arm, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KAFED), had given substantial support in the form of emergency humanitarian aid, had sought to boost development in afflicted countries through sustainable development ventures.

He alluded, in particular, to the joint efforts in North Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Pakistan and Afghanistan. “All these projects have been successful in partnership with the UNHCR,” he stated. He also indicated that Kuwait donated more than USD 17 million worth of aid for the UNHCR to relieve Syria and Turkey when they were struck with the devastating quake, recently Sheikh Salem has added that the State of Kuwait’s support emanates from conscience of Kuwaiti people, innately characterized with passion for good deeds.

Kuwait will always stand by side of the refugees and seek to End their hardships. “The matter is linked to the identity of the Kuwaiti people; engraved in their history record.” he said. For her part, Clements boasted of the close relationship with the State of Kuwait; a principal humanitarian partner in coping with multiple global challenges, a supporter of the struggle to meet needs of the refugees and all families that have been forced to flee and seek refuge in safe places during conflicts, wars or suppression in all corners of the world.

She praised the State of Kuwait support for aiding the oppressed and the huge projects carried out by KFAED and Kuwaiti charities. Moreover, Celements expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for holding the ceremony to mark the World Refugee Day, lauding Kuwait’s ongoing assistance for peoples in need, namely the refugees.

For her part, Sheikha Rima, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, said more than 100 million people worldwide have been forced to flee due to wars, violence and suppression. “The world is witnessing an unprecedented wave of displacement,” Sheikha Rima sounded the alarm bell. Joint international action to support the refugees is inevitable and vital, she said, adding that today is not solely a day for celebrating the refugee day but for honoring their great courage in facing unimaginable strifes.

“The refugees’ crisis is one of the of the most important challenges in our age and requires from all of us serious and pivotal measures,” Sheikha Rima stressed. – KUNA