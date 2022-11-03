The State of Kuwait has reiterated importance of promoting and respecting human rights, saying peace was a fundamental human rights principle.

“Seeking to boost human rights will only come into fruition by cooperation and coordination among member countries, regional and sub-regional organizations with the UN agencies, government and NGOs in order to achieve a sustainable world,” attache Abdullah Al-Asfour told a UN General Assembly session discussing Human Rights Council’s report, Wednesday evening.

He noted that UN bodies were always seeking to see people of the world enjoy basic rights with the objective of achieving sustainable development in a peaceful, secured and safe world. Countries are characterized by the degree of respect of human rights, said Al-Asfour, therefore human rights should be an integral part in the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Since its independence, he added, the State of Kuwait was keen on achieving justice and equality in all fields, a matter guaranteed by the Gulf country’s constitution “which is considered the guarantor and first line of defense of human rights.” Kuwait, he said, honored most of the SDGs’ criteria as part of its quest to eliminate poverty and hunger, provide education for all and bridging the gaps between genders, in addition to providing health care as well as freedom of press and speech.

Kuwait also ratified an agreement that prohibited discrimination against women, he said. Al-Asfour condemned human right violations against the Palestinian people by the Israeli occupation and the Rohingya Muslims in blatant breach of international law and international humanitarian law, called for their immediate end. – KUNA