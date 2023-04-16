While recent statistics revealed that the number of single expatriates in the country rose to about 1.2 million of various nationalities, “constituting 36.4% of the total number of residents,” the data showed the increasing migration of expatriate families, which contributed to transforming Kuwait into a “single society.”

Responsible sources confirmed that some problems, crimes and wrong behaviors are spreading significantly in singles’ communities, indicating that stopping the issuance of visas to join a breadwinner disperses expatriate families, and that the migration of expatriate families to their countries and the survival of the head of the family alone in Kuwait has negative repercussions not only on expatriates, but on Kuwaiti society in general.

At a time when there is a growing need to accelerate the steps to adjust the demographic structure, two reports issued by the Ministry of Interior and the Public Authority for Civil Information revealed that the number of families who left Kuwait permanently during the past months has increased, with the total number of cancellations of dependent residencies in the past four years reaching 100,000. The data showed that the annual cancellation of dependent visas ranges between 11 to 15,000 yearly. While 64,000 left Kuwait permanently during the Corona crisis.

They explained that more than one million expatriates live collectively in crowded housing in a number of areas, distributed over 8 nationalities, namely “Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Egypt, India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Syria.”

It was reported that 53% of the Bangladeshi community lives collectively, followed by Pakistanis and Nepalese at 52%, and Egyptians at 50%, compared to 33% of the Indian community, 17% of Filipinos, 10% of Sri Lankans, and 7% of Syrians.

According to the “Civil Information” report, Farwaniya Governorate is the highest in the total number of bachelors, with 356,000 bachelors, followed by the governorates of Hawally, Ahmadi, Jahra, the capital, and Mubarak Al-Kabeer.

He stated that 984,145 singles in Kuwait came from outside Kuwait and are not born of Kuwait, while non-Kuwaiti singles born in Kuwait number up to 145,000 people.

He pointed out that 32% of singles do not have any type of educational certificate, and they are classified according to the category of “read and write” numbering 410,249 people, followed by 249,000 bachelors who hold intermediate certificate.

Bachelors are more present in the private sector than other sectors, with a total of 611,302 bachelors, followed by 302,000 domestic workers and 22,000 working in the government sector.

In addition, sources through Al-Qabas warned of the accumulation of large numbers of bachelors in housing that lacks the minimum security and safety requirements, noting that some expatriates live every 6 people in a room, especially in the areas of Al-Jleeb, Mahboula, Khaitan, Farwaniya and other