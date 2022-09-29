The general atmosphere is “superb”, especially with the morninghigh turnout, said a civil society figure Thursday in reference to the 2022 National Assembly Elections.

Kuwait Transparency Society is currently gathering and reviewing notes from some 200observers; to be included in a report to available Friday night, said Society Secretary AsrarHayat to KUNA.

In previous statement, Hayat noted observers for the elections had been adequately trainedfor the task. The Kuwaiti Cabinet made sure local civil society organizations are represented; andinitiatives supported, through volunteers and workers to uphold integrity of the electoralprocess of 2022. – KUNA