The Touristic Enterprises Company announced on Sunday launching the “container park” at the beaches region (sharea al-plajat) where the public can watch matches of the world cup and get engaged in diverse entertainment and sports activities.

The board chairman, Mohammad Al-Saqqaf, said in a statement while inspecting the project construction site that the location would be distinguished with games for adults and youngsters in addition to restaurants and cafes.

The site will be open daily from 10 a.m. until midnight as of November 20. Tickets will be sold for symbolic prices. Children aged less than five and maids will be allowed in without charges. Soccer fans will be entertained with four huge screens.

Source-KUNA