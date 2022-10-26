Kuwaiti diplomatic attaché, Ahmed Salmeen, delivered a statement before the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, affirming the country’s stance on cybersecurity as an important defensive force against cybercrime, especially as these crimes are not limited to individuals and institutions, but go as far as to destabilize national security, as well as the safety of state infrastructure and economy.

Salmeen noted that the country launched Kuwait Cybersecurity Strategy 2017-2020 in accordance with strict security policies and international standards. The official added that the strategy will prevent breach of information, as well as ensure a safe and sustainable cyberspace in the country. According to him, the strategy aims to protect vital national and informational infrastructure and assets, including the strengthening of the mechanism when exchanging information between various local and international players in the field of cybersecurity.

Moreover, Salmeen stressed that cybersecurity is one of the emerging and developing issues around the world, as many countries that have been subjected to several pirated cyberattacks over the past years suffer from its negative effects, whether they are individual sabotage attacks or those perpetrated by foreign terrorist and criminal organizations. He also said that this occurs due to the dual use of cyberspace, and the exploitation of technology and resources to develop new systematic cyberweapons, igniting suspicion and mistrust in many countries.

Furthermore, Salmeen referred to Kuwait’s establishment of the National Center for Cyber Security, based on its political leadership’s awareness of the challenges posed by cyberspace and its commitment to digital transformation to achieve the national development plan “New Kuwait 2025”.