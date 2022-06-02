The food security is the first priority of the State of Kuwait and has reassured that effective measures will be taken to secure Kuwait from the dangers of commodity shortages and high global prices.

A senior government source told a local Arabic daily that “the measures taken in this regard is to reassure consumers in the short- and mid-term on the one hand and to develop a plan in the long term to provide guarantees that Kuwait will not be significantly affected by global fluctuations,” noting in this regard that “increasing the per capita share of ration chickens by 50 percent”, and covering the price increase for supplying companies by 10 percent through the Ministry of Commerce, without burdening the citizen with any way.

The source pointed out that there is a challenge represented by the weakness of the storage network, and the lack of spaces that do not allow traders to absorb sufficient quantities for more than about 3 months, and said, “The stores are exhausted, the shelves are empty, but the quantities are available so far, and the important thing is to provide and secure after the three months.”

The source revealed that “a government strategy that includes food, drug and construction security is being worked on, and aims for Kuwait to own influential shares in various international institutions, companies and factories, in order to secure the country the necessary quantities and the continuation of reassuring flows of food, medicine and construction materials, and not to be exposed to shortages of goods” in the face of global market fluctuations and competition for goods between countries.

The source stressed that “the Ministry of Commerce is taking all necessary measures to maintain food stocks and provide goods without compromising the citizen, and has so far succeeded in overcoming the equation of either high prices or commodity interruptions imposed by global market developments.”

The source pointed out that “among the government’s measures is the trend to impose the sale of Kuwaiti products of all kinds to the Union of Cooperative Societies.”