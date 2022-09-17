A government report revealed that Kuwait is in the process of establishing a wireless monitoring station to monitor illegal and unlicensed uses, through monitoring stations containing modern and advanced devices, cars and mobile devices that will monitor radio waves in the country.

The report issued by the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) showed that among the authority’s projects is a project for a wireless monitoring station that aims to monitor illegal and unlicensed uses by the authority, monitor and resolve interferences on various telecommunication systems in Kuwait, and evaluate uses on frequencies licensed to various authorities in the country, reports a local Arabic daily.

The report showed that the project completion period will take about 15 months.