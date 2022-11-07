The Saudi General Authority for Statistics revealed in its recently released data that Kuwaiti exports to the Kingdom rose by 243 percent last August, reaching an estimate of 491.9 million riyals, compared to exports totaling 143.5 million riyals in August 2021. The data showed an increase of 348.3 million riyals which ranked fourth in the Gulf in terms of the largest exporters in the GCC countries to the Kingdom.

In addition, the data showed that Saudi merchandise imports from the Gulf countries showed an increase of 13 percent compared to 2021, amounting to 6.85 billion riyals last August, whereas Saudi imports from the Gulf countries decreased by 5 percent, with a value of 430.1 million riyals compared to July 2022.

Meanwhile, the UAE accounts for 57percent of the total Saudi imports with a value of 3.91 billion riyals, a decrease of 3 percent compared to 2021 during the same period, while Oman ranked second place with a volume of exports to the Kingdom of 1.29 billion riyals last August, an increase of 132 percent compared to 55 million riyals in 2021 of the same month. On the other, Bahrain came in third place down by 21 percent with a volume of exports that amounted to 1.02 billion riyals last August, compared to the volume of exports that totaled during August in 2021 to about 1.3 billion riyals, while Qatar came fifth with a volume of exports of 145.9 million riyals, an increase of 153 percent compared to 57.6 million riyals in August 2021.