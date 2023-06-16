A specialist in domestic labor affairs, Bassam Al-Shammari, told Al Rai Media of the impending crisis facing the country in the coming months due to the absence of alternative export markets for household service workers. Al-Shammari said that the average demand for female domestic labor ranges from 420 to 450 thousand annually, while the average demand for male domestic workers is about 360 thousand. He pointed out that urban expansion movement causes the high demand for male domestic workers.

The workers’ non-renewal of contracts for another two years may also contribute to the domestic labor crisis as it is expected to crop up in the last quarter of the current year. Al-Shammari also explained that fluency in the English language is also scarce among current workers as such skill constitute a high demand from neighboring countries and at salaries higher than the what is offered in Kuwait

Al-Shammari reported that requests at labor recruitment offices have doubled significantly this month, amid the severe shortage of labor export from countries such as the Philippines, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nepal and Bangladesh. The following are the status of domestic labor export in the mentioned countries.

Philippines: A ban on new visas was implemented.

Ethiopia: Suspended and awaiting the signing of a bilateral agreement with Kuwait.

India: Difficulty in obtaining women domestic workers.

Indonesia: Suspended since 2008.

Nepal: Recruitment of domestic workers is through India or Dubai.

Bangladesh: Suspended.

Sri Lanka: Available.