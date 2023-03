The Meteorological Department warned that the country would be affected by sporadic moderate rains sometimes becoming heavy, accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas, with wind speeds of more than 60 kilometers per hour, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility in some areas, and the sea waves reach a height of more than 7 feet.

Met determined the duration of the weather warning at 10 hours, starting at two o’clock in the afternoon and ending at midnight, reports Al-Rai daily