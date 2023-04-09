Meteorologist Issa Ramadan predicted that Kuwait would experience a rainy period from Wednesday to Saturday as this year’s weather is characterized by amounts of rain that exceed the usual annual rates in terms of frequency, continuity and abundance, which made the spring of this year one of the most beautiful, wonderful and splendid months of spring for many years.”

Ramadan told Al Rai, “We are currently in the (Sabq Al-Sarayat) season, which is characterized by the continuous formation of clouds and rain, followed by a relatively cold wave that made the past days one of the distinctive and comfortable periods in terms of low temperatures until the beginning of April, when temperatures normally rise during the day.”

He added that the temperature will begin to gradually rise during the day, starting today, and the period of the Sarayat season will begin in the middle of this month, and will continue until the end of May,” pointing out that “the depressions and chances of rain will continue.”

This month, as it is expected that the Gulf region and the Arabian Peninsula from Saudi Arabia to Kuwait and southern Iraq and the Gulf regions will be affected by possibilities for rain that start at the end of this week, and the beginning of rain in Kuwait will be from Wednesday, and the possibility for sporadic rain, which is sometimes thundery, will continue until next Saturday.

Regarding the amount of that rain, Ramadan said, “It will be light, medium, and sometimes heavy in some areas due to thunderstorm clouds, but weather changes must be followed until that time to find out the reasons for the rapid change in the upper layers of the atmosphere, air masses, and the temperature difference in recent times, which makes it difficult to predict accurately.”

He pointed out that this great change in the inaccuracy of long-range weather forecasts is due to climate changes in the world in particular, and the change and variation in temperatures from one layer to another, in addition to the lack of meteorological stations in the region, which increases the accuracy of weather forecasting through the use of Mathematical equations and modeling in weather forecasting.