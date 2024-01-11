The Al-Ujairi Scientific Center declared the conclusion of the Al-Murabbaniyah season on January 14th, marking the transition into the upcoming “carpfish” season, which is renowned as the coldest period of the year, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

Starting next Sunday, the center expects the climate to take a chilling turn. Providing further information, the center explained that the Shabat season spans over 26 days annually, commencing on January 14th. The season is divided into two distinct phases: “Al-Na’em” and “Al-Baladah,” each lasting for 13 days. During the first half, known as the “bliss” phase, temperatures drop significantly with cold mornings, increased frost, and gusty winds.

