The “Antares”, a red supergiant star, will make an appearance once again on Monday after 40 days in hiding, signaling the start of an intensified cold weather in the upcoming period, said Al-Ojairi scientific center.

In a statement to KUNA, the center added that the Antares makes an appearance all year round except for a few weeks before the start of winter, on November 10 of this year when the star went out of sight.

The supergiant star will appear from the East, which can be recognized by its red color, size and the appearance of the star also signals the start of the “Murbaniya”, a period where winter starts and the cold intensifies for 40 days.

Source: KUNA