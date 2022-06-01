Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahd Al-Shariaan will soon meet the Indian ambassador to Kuwait, HE Sibi George, in an effort to persuade the New Delhi government to exclude Kuwait from the wheat exports ban list.

A local Arabic daily has learned that Al-Shariaan has requested to meet with Ambassador George, to discuss the Kuwaiti request in this regard, prompted by the historical trade relations between the two countries, within the study conducted by India on the possibility of easing the ban on its export of wheat, as it did with other countries.

The sources indicated that Al-Shariaan’s move towards India in this regard comes within the framework of broader moves by the minister to ensure the continuation of grain flows to Kuwait in light of the deficits facing most global markets due to the recent geopolitical developments.