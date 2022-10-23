Kuwait is ranked as the third least Arab and Middle Eastern country, after Bahrain and Qatar, in terms of its potential exposure to natural disasters and internal armed conflicts, according to data of the 2022 edition of the “Global Risk Index” issued by the German “Bundenis Entwicklung Helft” Center in cooperation with the United Nations University United Nations in Bonn and the Institute for International Peace Law (IFHV).

Among about 200 countries, Kuwait ranked 132 globally with Comoros, according to the same annual index, which ranks countries starting with the most exposed and ending with the least exposed, reports Al-Rai daily.

As the index lists the countries of the world starting with the most vulnerable to the potential for natural disasters and ending with the least vulnerable, Kuwait’s ranking falls within the “low risk” category, which means that it is relatively far from the risks of those disasters, as it obtained an overall rate of 2.56 percent compared to the “high risk” category. The general average is 15 percent or more.

The index ranks countries according to five evaluation criteria that monitor levels and possibilities of exposure to natural disasters, such as earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, droughts and tsunami strikes, as well as the potential for conflict or civil wars.

As for the ten countries most at risk, they came in the following order — the Philippines, India, Indonesia, Colombia, Mexico, Myanmar, Mozambique, China, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

The ten least vulnerable countries are — Monaco, Andorra, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Belarus, Malta and Bahrain.