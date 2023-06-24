The Ministry of Interior, under the guidance of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, has seized about 5 tons of narcotic hashish, 40 million pills of psychotropic substances, and 650 kilograms of shabu, 15 kilograms of heroin, 120 kilograms of marijuana, 120 kilograms of chemicals, a large amount of cocaine and opium, in addition to 800 kilograms of raw powder for narcotic pills over the past five months.

In terms of development and stability and drugs control, figures and facts show that the Ministry of Interior has made a big breakthrough in terms of controlling security, strengthening discipline and reducing the crime rate during the past nine months, in addition keeping a tap of drugs pushers and consumers by repeatedly thwarting their attempts to floor Kuwait with the menace, reports Al-Qabas daily.

It was remarkable that the Ministry of the Interior worked on more than one axis to develop the security institution, and to approve a new system that enhances the country’s current and future security, through the “biometric fingerprints”, to detect wanted persons and prevent the entry of suspicious people and persons who have been deported from the country and until now about half a million citizens and residents have done their biometric fingerprints within 40 days according to well-informed security sources.

The sources told the daily that the Central Prison witnessed intensive campaigns by the prison security men, with the support of personnel from the Special Forces which resulted in the seizure of hundreds of mobile phones and other contraband, including narcotics.

The recent decisions of the Minister of Interior resulted in a new approach in the file of “expatriate labor”, and steps to amend the demographics accelerated. These measures restored Kuwait’s prestige in the face of any attempts to break the law by some foreign embassies that export bulk labor, and have resulted in 30 thousand expatriates of various nationalities being deported to their countries within a year due to several violations.