Kuwait, through the Foreign Ministry, had summoned on Sunday the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait to express utter detest and lodge an official letter of complaint against an Indian politician who insulted the Prophet Mohammad(Peace be Upon Him).

A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that the Indian Ambassador was summoned by the ministry and was handed in an official letter of complaint against the politician who offended the Muslim world through such heinous act.

The ministry welcomed the Indian ruling party’s measures to suspend the offender for theseirrational statements. However, the ministry demanded a public apology on part of the perpetrator for such extreme and vile statements, which opposed all elements of moderation.

Such act reflected ignorance towards the clear peaceful nature and message of Islam and the role it played in building civilizations and nations including that of India, the ministry concluded.

In response to a media query regarding statement issued by Kuwaiti MOFA on offensive tweets in India, the Spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Kuwait said:

Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India.

Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India.

These are the views of fringe elements. In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions.

Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks.

A statement has also been issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect. Vested interests that are against India – Kuwait relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments.

We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties.