The Scientific Center an affiliate of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences has achieved its global and succeeded in producing the endangered sand tiger shark and caring for newborns according to a strategy devised by the center to ensure proper growth, and thus became one of the few centers in the world to succeed in this area.

To celebrate this achievement, the center held a press conference, in the presence of a number of representatives of institutions and personalities interested in the environment and the sustainability of biodiversity, to watch baby sharks, which have now become part of the sand tiger shark group that the center has owned for more than 20 years, and which is one of the most famous marine life favored by visitors to the center.

The famous ‘Baby’ shark, whose age according to the records of the center is more than 20 years, gave birth to two young sand tigers on January 23, 2022 in the marine life aquarium at the scientific center, one of them is a male and the other a female. The shark was referred to as ‘Badr and Badria’, according to the vote that fans of the Scientific Center decided on the center’s Instagram channel.

Dr. Salam Al-Ablani, a biologist and former member of the Board of Directors of the Scientific Center, and Rana Al-Naibari, Director General of the Scientific Center, reviewed the importance of scientific achievement, and the time period it took.