The Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority is currently working to establish an international telecommunication access infrastructure by linking with one of the longest submarine cables in the world.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that the submarine cable, which will be established through a consortium of companies, will pass through the Gulf countries to South Africa, and then link with international communications, as it is considered one of the longest global marine cables.

The sources said that Kuwait is currently connected to two marine cables linking it to the international telecommunications movement, one of which is disabled due to its interruption and inefficiency as a result of its old construction and explained that the establishment of a new submarine cable would increase the telecommunications movement to and from the global Internet so that local companies can provide Internet services to the public with high efficiency.

The sources indicated that after granting a license to a company to establish a free international communications infrastructure in Kuwait, this will contribute to increasing the annual revenue of the state, and will also contribute to strengthening the Internet for local companies by operating additional capacities on the new cable.

The sources added, “The sea and land cables also enhance the level of service and prices offered to the public by linking Kuwait to the global Internet, and work to distribute international communications through multiple international exits, which reduces the impact of users on the interruption of one of these exits and enhances the sustainability of linking Kuwait with the global network.”

Regarding the number of land cables, the sources stated that the country has 3 land cables currently, and work is underway to establish a fourth land cable that will be completed within 6 months after making its own extensions between the country’s dividers.

The sources called on the Ministry of Communications to establish parallel lanes for cables linked to the exchanges, explaining that the Umm Al-Hayman, Al-Zour and Al-Nuwaiseeb exchanges are linked by one cable, and in the event of a disconnection, the communications movement will be affected, especially in light of the construction works on King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Road.

Benefits of establishing a new submarine cable

1 – Increasing the traffic of communications with the world

2 – Run additional Internet capacities

3 – Providing high-efficiency Internet services

4 – Connecting Kuwait with the global network

5 – Increasing revenues to the state budget