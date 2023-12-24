The Kuwait Stock Exchange concluded its trading session today, with the general index experiencing a decline of 24.49 points to reach 6806.33 points, marking a decrease of 0.36%, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

Throughout the day, a total of 171.7 million shares were traded, involving 7,470 cash transactions valued at 44.3 million dinars. The main market index also witnessed a dip, falling by 61.56 points to reach 5,521.07 points, indicating a decrease of 1.10%. This decline occurred as 82.8 million shares were exchanged through 3,858 cash deals, with a total worth of 12.8 million dinars.

Similarly, the Premier Market Index experienced a decrease of 12.08 points, ending the day at 7479.12 points, representing a decline of 0.16%. A total of 88.8 million shares were traded in 3612 deals, reaching a value of 31.5 million dinars. Moreover, the Main 50 index also faced a downturn, dropping by 80.4 points to settle at 5408.42 points, reflecting a decrease of 1.46%. Through 3031 cash transactions, a total of 67.0 million shares were traded, valued at 11.6 million dinars.