Kuwait still monkeypox free, cabinet says

Kuwait’s cabinet on Tuesday said that the country has not seen any cases of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, underlining that stringent precautions are already in place to keep the illness at bay.

Holding an extraordinary meeting to discuss the virus, Health Minister Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed analyzed global statistics on the spread of monkeypox, which show that the virus has appeared in a growing number of countries. On national commitments towards Kuwait’s food security, the cabinet reviewed the objectives of an ad hoc ministerial committee tasked with looking into the matter, which include efforts to ensure the adequate availability of major staples.

The cabinet went on to wish the newly elected municipal council success as the body seeks to bring the wishes and aspirations of Kuwaitis to fruition. – KUNA