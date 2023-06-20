The representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Kuwait, Nisreen Rabian, said “The State of Kuwait has been an important and strong partner for the UNHCR for 32 years, and it remains a center for humanitarian work, and it still ably maintains this title as a center for humanity.”

Rabian added, during a press conference held at the United Nations House on the occasion of World Refugee Day, that “everyone saw how Kuwait was one of the first and largest supporters of the earthquake that recently struck Turkey and Syria, reports Al-Rai daily.

“The State of Kuwait, with its partnerships through the public and private sectors, is still one of the largest countries concerned with the crisis of refugees and works to alleviate their suffering in the world, and we thank the government, people, individuals, private sectors and charitable institutions,” she said.

She pointed out that the media is the main engine for awareness of global displacement issues, as it is the one that conveys to us the picture and the truth regarding all issues, including asylum issues, pointing out that the annual report published by the UNHCR on global trends, on June 15, came with shocking numbers that reflect the rapid pace of displacement due to conflicts and ward, as it was stated that until the end of the year 2022, there were about 108.5 million people who had to flee from their places of original residence, including 35.5 million refugees who had to seek refuge in other countries, and approximately 62 million displaced people who had to flee from their places in the country to other places in the same country, and this reflects the new crises that occurred in addition to the new unresolved crises.

Al-Rubaian said: “When we look at the first 6 months of 2023, which were not included in the report, we will see that the number increased from 108.5 to 110 million, due to the Sudan crisis, and from here, and on the occasion of World Refugee Day, which will be celebrated on June 20 (today), which sends a message this year, which is (hope far from home) towards radical solutions for the reunification of refugees in the host countries.

In turn, Khaled Kabbara, media official for the GCC countries at UNHCR, spoke about the most important things mentioned in the Global Trends Report 2022 issued by UNHCR in conjunction with World Refugee Day, noting that 108.4 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide by the end of 2022, as a result of persecution, conflicts, violence, human rights violations, and events that seriously disrupt public order, pointing out that low- and middle-income countries host the majority of refugees, about 76 percent of them.