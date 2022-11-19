Ambassador of Germany, H.E. Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz held a reception last week to celebrate his country’s 32nd Day of German Unity.

Addressing the large and distinguished gathering of guests, Ambassador von Reibnitz explained the importance of the Day of Unity in not only German history but also Europe.

He thanked all the European neighbours and allies and stated “as we celebrate our unity in freedom today, others are brutally forced to fight for their own. The military aggression against Ukraine brought war back to Europe. A stark reminder to all of us, that we cannot take Unity and Peace for granted.”

He said “We in Germany understand that the brave Ukrainian people fight for their

freedom, freedom in Europe, our freedom. We, therefore, will not falter in our support for them — they will prevail.”

Elaborating on German unity, he said that German reunification undoubtedly also paved the way for a stronger European Union as a global player and trusted partner. Their fortunes and prosperity depend on the deeper integration of Europe, but also on partnerships outside the Union.

He pointed out that in an increasingly unstable world, Kuwait stood out as a reliable friend and partner for Germany. “We cooperated closely as non-permanent members on the UN Security Council. We came to appreciate your level-headed policies, and indeed your humanitarian commitment for which you have been acknowledged by the UN as ‘Humanitarian Leader’.

The ambassador added that Kuwait’s leadership, also in regional security matters, was exemplary and they are ready to develop and strengthen their partnership.

Chief guest on the occasion Waleed Al-Khubaizi, Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister, praised the long-standing Kuwaiti-German relations that extend over 58 years, recalling the German position in support of Kuwait during the brutal Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

Al-Khubaizi touched on the volume of Kuwaiti investments in Germany saying they exceed $19 billion, as well as the private sector investments in Germany, and this is evidence of the confidence of the Kuwaiti investor, whether government or private, in a safe and attractive environment in Germany.

He added Germany is one of the favourite tourist destinations for Kuwaitis and attracts

thousands of citizens for tourism and to receive medical treatment, praising Germany’s support for the Schengen file for the State of Kuwait and looking forward to continuing this support.

He pointed out 31 agreements have been signed between the two countries in various

fields, and there are a number of Kuwaitis studying in Germany, both civilians and military personnel.