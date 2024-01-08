According to Bloomberg data, Kuwait’s expenditure on the electronic games market in 2023 reached approximately $260 million, securing the eighth position among Arab countries with the highest spending in this sector.

Topping the list was Saudi Arabia, with a substantial spending volume of $1.89 billion, reflecting a 13% increase from 2022, reports Al-Anba daily.

Egypt claimed the second spot with an expenditure of $1.71 billion in the previous year, marking a 17% rise from 2022; Iraq secured the third position in the Arab world in 2023, with a total expenditure of $900 million, indicating an 11.1% increase from 2022.

Further details revealed Algeria as the fourth-ranking country, with total expenditures in the electronic games market reaching $720 million in the past year. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) secured the fifth position, with a total spending amount of $660 million.