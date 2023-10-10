The Space Museum at the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center has announced an upcoming celestial event. On the 28th of this month, the sky over Kuwait will witness a partial eclipse coinciding with the full moon.

During the peak of the eclipse, the Earth’s shadow will obscure approximately 6 percent of the moon’s disk. This eclipse will be visible in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Western Australia, spanning an hour and 17 minutes, reports Al-Rai daily.

The daily mentioned that this eclipse is the second and final one for the current year, with the subsequent lunar eclipse scheduled for September 18, 2024.

The eclipse will commence with the penumbral phase before transitioning into a partial eclipse. The penumbral phase signifies a decrease in the moon’s illumination without a complete eclipse. It initiates at 9:01 pm, followed by the partial eclipse phase beginning at 10:35 pm, reaching its peak at 11:14 pm, and concluding at 11.52 pm.

To document this celestial phenomenon, the Space Museum is actively working to create an astronomical scientific archive encompassing all events occurring in Kuwait’s skies.