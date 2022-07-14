Kuwait ranked behind the Gulf countries and the global ranking in the index of the best countries for expatriates for the current year, while the UAE ranked first in the Arab and Gulf countries, followed by the Sultanate of Oman.

A report issued by the German Internations network, which specializes in monitoring the lives of expatriates outside their countries, said that the UAE ranked first regionally and sixth globally in the list of the best countries to live in, in addition to being considered among the top 10 destinations for expatriates to work, while the Sultanate of Oman ranked second in the Arab world and the Gulf and 12th globally in the index, which includes 52 countries, reports a local Arabic daily.

On the Arab and Gulf levels, Bahrain ranked third, followed by Qatar fourth, then Saudi Arabia fifth, and finally Kuwait, which fell to the bottom of the global ranking.

The survey included 12,000 people around the world, covering issues including the extent of expatriates’ satisfaction with quality of life, ease of settling and working abroad, personal finance in their country of residence, and others.

In addition, expatriates especially appreciated their financial resources, especially in terms of prices and quality of housing, food and health care.