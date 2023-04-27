A delegation from the “Kuwait Sat-1” team (Kuwait’s first satellite) participated in the Kosbar 2023 conference held at the Nanyang Technology University (NTU) in Singapore, with funding from the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences.

The delegation was represented by Abdullah Al-Khatem, Hamad Al-Hindi, Ali Mirza, Ali Al-Damkhi, Ahmed Al-Ghanem, Huda Al-Askar, Al-Anoud Bubshait, Lujain Al-Anzi, Maryam Al-Khatem, and Zahraa Rustom.

Hamad Al-Hindi gave a presentation on capacity-building in the field of space science and CubeSat, simulating Kuwait’s experience in entering space.

The trip included a tour of the Nanyang Technological University, the Earth Observatory, the Satellite Research Center, and several facilities in the university.