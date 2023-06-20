Kuwait bags the “Guinness” Book of Records for the third time in a row for hoisting the world’s largest flag in Ahmadi on 19 June, Alrai Media reported. The “Kuwait flag” team, in cooperation with the volunteer team and the technical team of the Kuwait Oil Company, succeeded in entering the prestigious award, coinciding with the country’s Independence Day observance.

The Director of the Public Relations and Media Group at the Kuwait Oil Company, Muhammad Al-Basri, expressed joy in participating with the Kuwait flag volunteer team. Meanwhile, the head of the Kuwait flag team, Fouad Qabazard, said that the ability of the technical team members to topple down obstacles can be attributed to their new winning record.

Qabazard thanked each of the KOC management and members of its technical team for their effective contribution to facilitating the task. He added that the preparation took place a month ago. He also said that the team presents this achievement to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, and the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad. The volunteer team used to break records each year by raising the flag of Kuwait to enhance the country’s presence in international forums and highlight the capabilities of young Kuwaiti volunteers to the world.