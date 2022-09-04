The demand to perform the non-mandatory lesser pilgrimage Umrah to the Prophet’s birth by land is seeing an increasing demand since the competitive prices for September range between 95 and 150 dinars per person, according to housing options, trip duration and timing.

A local Arabic daily has learned through its informed sources that the duration for Umrah trips during September range between 6 to 11 days, at prices starting from 95 dinars, indicating that travel for all ages and women without a ‘mahram’ (in Islam, a mahram is a member of one’s family with whom marriage would be considered haram) is allowed, which stimulates the demand for travel to perform rituals by entire families.

The sources stated that October will witness the Prophet’s Birthday holiday, and the travel offices provide trips for 6 days, starting at 125 dinars per person, depending on availability of hotel accommodation and the cost gradually increasing with the number of pilgrims in one room (up to 150 dinars per pilgrim in the room).