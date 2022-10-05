Kuwait has secured a seat in the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Council to serve its fourth consecutive four-year term.

Head of the Kuwaiti delegation and the Chairman of the Information and Technology Authority Omar Al-Omar expressed on Wednesday his joy that Kuwait won this seat in the Plenipotentiary Conference held in Romania, from the 3rd through 14th of October.

The Plenipotentiary Conference of the ITC, held every four years is the considered the highest policy making body in the Union.

-Source-KUNA