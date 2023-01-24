Assistant Undersecretary for Dental Affairs at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mishaal Al-Kandari, said that Kuwait comes second at the level of the Arab Gulf countries in establishing a stem cell transplant program for children since October 2020, reports Al-Rai daily.

Dr. Al-Kandari said in a speech he delivered at the opening of the second Pediatric Stem Cell Transplant Conference, which was attended by Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi on behalf of the Minister of Health and organized by the Pediatric Association, that the (stem cells) program has achieved achievements translated into 33 transplants of stem cells for children from an identical donor.

He expressed his pride in these achievements, in addition to the recent introduction of cellular therapy for cases suffering from cancerous, immunological, and other insured and hereditary blood diseases, all of which were crowned with success.

He noted the great accumulated experience and keeping up with the latest diagnostic and treatment protocols to provide the best services with accurate quality and high accuracy.

He stated that the conference is an opportunity to learn about clinical trials and innovative methods of stem cell transplantation for children with modern strategies and scientific methods that keep pace with the latest global developments that have positive repercussions on the health and recovery of patients.

For her part, the chair of the conference, Dr. Sondos Al-Shuraideh, stressed in her speech the importance of the conference, which lies in standing on the latest global developments related to stem cell transplantation treatments.

Dr. Al-Sharida, who also holds the position of Head of the Department of Hematology, Pediatric Cancer, Stem Cell Transplantation and Head of the Stem Cell Transplantation Unit at the National Bank Hospital, said that the (stem cell) program has achieved 33 operations since its inception more than two years ago, including four cases of autologous transplantation and 29 cases of a complete match donor or a half match for patients suffering from cancerous and non-cancerous diseases such as blood diseases and immunodeficiencies.

She drew attention to cellular therapy and discussed complex cases during the process of stem cell transplantation, potential complications after transplantation, and how to avoid them in innovative and thoughtful scientific ways through the exchange of experiences and scientific research from the various participating countries.

She explained that recently two cases of cellular treatment were conducted and were crowned with success, stressing that this effort did not come from a vacuum, but rather as a result of the concerted efforts of various doctors, the nursing staff, the laboratory department, physiotherapy and medical engineering in the spirit of one team.

She stated that these efforts culminated in obtaining recognition from the International Center for Blood and Marrow Transplantation as key members of this scientific center and the European Commission for Marrow and Blood Transplantation and the expansion of the stem cell transplantation system for children in the country.