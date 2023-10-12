There is a notable segment of borrowing clients who have outstanding credit debts in the form of deposits, with both a considerable value and number. According to sources, there are approximately 452,000 customers who hold both consumer and housing deposits and loans. The combined value of deposits for these customers is estimated at around 3.7 billion dinars, reported Al-Rai Daily.

Simultaneously, the total value of consumer and housing loans granted to these deposit-holding clients amounts to approximately 12.3 billion dinars. This means that the ratio of total customer deposits to the total consumer and housing loans stands at roughly 30 percent.

It’s important to note that this deposit-to-loan ratio represents the aggregate balance of customer deposits compared to the cumulative balance of loans. This suggests that there is a wide range of situations among customers, with some having high deposit coverage and others having less coverage.

Consumer loans, which are medium-term personal financings with a maximum duration of five years and a value not exceeding 25,000 dinars, are a common form of credit. Housing loans, on the other hand, are long-term personal financings with a maximum duration of 15 years and a value not exceeding 70,000 dinars. Borrowers can combine both loans as long as the repayment percentage does not exceed 40 percent of their salary for employees or 30 percent for retirees.

Around 23 percent of the total number of borrowing clients have both consumer and housing loans at the same time. Specifically, there are roughly 235,000 clients in the consumer loan portfolio with a total value of approximately 1.8 billion dinars. In comparison, the housing loan portfolio comprises around 520,000 clients with a total debt balance of approximately 15 billion dinars.

For some borrowers, their debt periods have recently expired or are about to expire. As of last November 30, it is assumed that about 36,300 customers with consumer loans and 17,700 with housing loans are in this category.