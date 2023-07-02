The State of Kuwait renewed its support to a more transparent, efficient and accountable Security Council and affirmed readiness to support these efforts as the council is the world’s peace and security safekeeping body.

This was relayed during councilor’s Abdulaziz Ammash speech to the UN’s general assembly when discussing the SC report. Ammash took note of the long suspended issues on the council’s agenda, namely the 75-year-old Palestinian issue, saying that this is a call to seriously examine the causes of continuous regression of the situation.

The notable restriction on the council’s work in light of what the world is undergoing from accelerating challenges and unprecedented threats, should drive member states to enhance council’s work mechanism, augment intergovernmental negotiations aiming to reform the council, remarked the Kuwaiti official.

The state of Kuwait, he expounded, had joined and supported a number of reformative initiatives, including signing the Code of Conduct which calls upon all UNSC members to not vote against any credible draft resolution intended to prevent or halt crimes against humanity, apartheid or war crimes.

On the intergovernmental negotiations, Ammash commented that this session underwent tangible positive developments that with launching a website with displays of documents presented during the session as well as TV broadcasting of said intergovernmental negotiations. Ammash stated that active change is achieved through true desire and cooperation, and voiced hope for more flexibility and innovation in raising the council’s efficiency and transparency. – KUNA