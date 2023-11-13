Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah affirmed Kuwait’s commitment to the Amiri Decree issued in 1967 regarding the war against the Zionist entity, denying the entry or reception of any official Zionist person or delegation in the ceremony hall at Kuwait Airport.

He said this in response to a parliamentary question from MP Dr. Hamad Al-Matar, regarding “the validity of the entry of a delegation from the Zionist entity into the country on October 3, 2023, and reception held in its honor in the ceremony hall at Kuwait Airport,” reports Al-Rai daily.

The minister explained that “Kuwait was, is, and will continue to be committed to what was stated in The Amiri Decree issued in 1967 declaring the establishment of a defensive war between the State of Kuwait and the Zionist gangs in occupied Palestine, and its absolute belief in the legitimacy of the Palestinian cause and the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and its firm and firm commitment to supporting the Palestinian Arab right to confront the Israeli occupation, and to stand by the brotherly Palestinian people and support their choices and supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

He pointed out that “after reviewing the entry and exit records through the ceremony hall at Kuwait International Airport on October 3, 2023, it became clear that no Zionist person or official delegation entered or received in the ceremony hall on the aforementioned date.”