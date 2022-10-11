Kuwait renewed its commitment to protect children’s rights and support countries and organizations’ efforts to create a better world for children.

The renewed pledge was made by first secretary in Kuwait’s permanent mission at the UN, Fahad Mohammad Al-Hajji on Tuesday during a meeting of the third committee of the United Nations General Assembly.

He stressed that the world is facing great challenges, including limiting the spread of Covid-19 and other diseases, climate change, natural disasters and armed conflicts, wars, economic and financial crises, food insecurity and famine in some areas.

During the discussion of “Promoting and protecting the children rights,” he added that these challenges have direct impacts on the lives of people, including children.

He pointed out that conflicts led to an increase in the number of children living in extreme poverty, pushing them to the brink of starvation, endangering their mental and physical health, dropping out of education, and exposing them to violent extremism.

Al-Hajji indicated that 2030 Sustainable Development Goals aim to reach a comprehensive approach in children needs, protect them from harm, and secure a healthy living environment.

He referred to the laws concerned with the family and children enacted by Kuwait based on the constitutional principles in order to strengthen them, in addition to its international obligations contained in the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocols.

He noted that the Kuwaiti law of child rights enacted in 2015 guarantees the child right of living, survival and development within a cohesive family, in addition to education, health, and protection from all forms of violence, harm, or physical, moral or sexual abuse, as well as protection from any kind of indiscrimination.

He stressed that Kuwait pays great attention to its children, pointing to the importance of education as a pivotal pillar for human development and the progress of society towards realizing the New Kuwait Vision 2035

