The Public Prosecution the government of Kuwait has recovered the property worth 180 million dollars from Bahrain belonging to the former head of the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) late Fahd Al-Raja’an and his wife Mona Al-Wazzan in implementation of the Criminal Court verdicts.

The Public Prosecution thanked its counterpart in Bahrain for cooperation, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The Public Prosecution Office thanked its Bahraini counterpart, headed by Attorney General Dr. Ali bin Fadl Al-Buainain, for helping recover the Kuwaiti property.

On December 18, the Public Prosecution Office announced that it had recovered assets and funds from Bahrain amounting to $100 million, in implementation of a ruling issued against Al-Raja’an and Al-Wazzan.

The daily learned that a delegation from the Public Prosecution and PIFSS recently visited Britain and a number of countries, including Egypt, to recover money of Al-Raja’an and his family based on verdicts issued by the criminal court against Al-Raja’an.