Kuwait ranked third in the Gulf after the UAE (2 globally) and Qatar (3 globally), and fifth globally in mobile Internet speed for the month of May on the “Speed Test” index.

On the other hand, Kuwait ranked second in the Gulf and 22nd globally in fixed broadband internet speed. The mobile Internet download speed in Kuwait was 104.47 MB per second, and 105.07 MB per second for the fixed broadband internet download speed. Also, mobile internet download speed in Kuwait reached 22.40 Mbps, and 26.33 Mbps over fixed broadband, reports a local Arabic daily.

According to the Global Speed Test Index for the month of May, Norway and Singapore led in terms of global mobile speeds (average download speeds of 129.40 Mbps) and fixed broadband speeds (209.21 Mbps) respectively.

The global benchmark data comes from hundreds of millions of tests conducted by real people who use Speedtest every month to test their performance online.